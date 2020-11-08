Notre Dame beats No. 1 Clemson in double overtime

SOUTH BEND, INDIANA – NOVEMBER 07: Running back Kyren Williams #23 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish stiff arms safety Nolan Turner #24 of the Clemson Tigers on his way to a touchdown in the first quarter at Notre Dame Stadium on November 7, 2020 in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by Matt Cashore-Pool/Getty Images)

SOUTH BEND – Fifteen years ago, when a top-ranked team last visited Notre Dame Stadium to face the host Irish, it was a classic contest that many still talk about today.

On Saturday night, when No. 1 Clemson came to South Bend, a similar kind of game took place as the one played against USC in 2005. This time, 60 minutes weren’t enough to determine a winner.

After the Irish took an early ten-point lead and the Tigers responded by taking the lead in the fourth quarter, Notre Dame tied it in the final minute of regulation. The teams then matched each other with touchdowns in the first extra session to force yet more play.

But in the second overtime, it was the Irish that picked up an elusive victory, scoring a touchdown then stopping the Tigers to preserve a 47-40 win. It’s Notre Dame’s first victory over a No. 1 team since they beat Florida State on November 13, 1993.

Kyren Williams got in the endzone on a three-yard score to give the Irish the seven-point advantage to start the second overtime. Adetokunbo Ogundeji’s two sacks on Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei pushed the Tigers into a 3rd-and-24 situation.

The Irish forced an incompletion on third down then stopped Clemson short of the first down on fourth to set off a celebration nearly three decades in the making. Despite the continuing pandemic, students stormed the field to celebrate the win, which is the school’s fourth over a No. 1 team at Notre Dame Stadium since it was built in 1930.

Brian Kelly’s team improves to 7-0 on the season as they continue their quest for one of the four College Football Playoff spots. This could only be the first meeting of the season between the teams, since there is a chance they’ll meet for the ACC Championship in December.

Perhaps that contest can find a way to live up to the exciting four hours of play that took place in South Bend on Saturday.

Notre Dame started out the contest in dramatic fashion as Kyren Williams broke a 65-yard run for a touchdown on the first drive for the Irish to make it 7-0. They’d drive deep into Clemson territory again later in the first, but settled with a short field goal to make the lead ten.

Uiagalelei got Clemson into the endzone before the end of the first quarter with a 53-yard strike to Cornell Powell to make it 10-7.

After the team’s traded field goals into the second quarter, Notre Dame restored their ten point lead thanks to a play by the defense. Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah took the ball away from Travis Etienne and took it eight yards to the endzone for the score to make it 23-13.

From there, it was Clemson that started controlling the pace of the game, getting the Irish offense in control, then tying the game before the end of the third quarter. A field goal and a second Uiagalelei touchdown pass, this time to Davis Allen, tied the game at 23.

The teams traded field goals again in the fourth quarter before Clemson got the lead on a three-yard Etienne touchdown run with 3:33 to go. But Notre Dame’s offense woke up after their drive after the touchdown was stopped on downs.

With under two minutes left, Book hit Avery Davis for a 53-yard pass inside the Tigers’ five-yard line. The connection would come together for the score three plays later to force overtime.

In the extra session, Uiagalelei had a rushing touchdown to start with Williams responding with one of his own to send it to the second overtime. Then came the second overtime, where Williams’ score would prove to be the winner in a night decades in the waiting.