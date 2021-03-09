Notre Dame beats buzzer to sink Wake Forest

Notre Dame guard Trey Wertz (2) who sank the game-winning shot is swarmed by teammates after their 80-77 win over Wake Forest in the first round of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Tuesday, March 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Trey Wertz hit a deep 3-pointer at the buzzer to cap a 17-2 closing run and No. 11 seed Norte Dame rallied past 14th-seeded Wake Forest 80-77 in the first round of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament.

🚨 GOOOOOOOOOT IT 🚨@NDmbb’s Trey Wentz drains the buzzer beater to down Wake Forest at the #ACCTourney!#GoIrishpic.twitter.com/dM3OZWi6X7 — The Fighting Irish 😷 (@FightingIrish) March 10, 2021

Tied at 77, Wake Forest’s Daivien Williamson drove the lane but his floater was blocked by Cormac Ryan, who dribbled the other way to find a trailing Wertz for a winning 3.

Wertz finished with 16 points, and Juwan Durham had a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds for Notre Dame (11-14), Williamson scored 21 points to lead Wake Forest (6-16).

The Fighting Irish move on to face sixth-seeded North Carolina.