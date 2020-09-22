Notre Dame announces 7 positive COVID-19 tests, postpones Wake Forest game

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – Notre Dame is pausing all football-related activities after seven players tested positive for COVID-19 Monday.

“With student-athlete health and safety our primary focus, we will continue to follow our prevention protocols and ongoing testing procedures,” said Dick Corbett Head Football Coach Brian Kelly. “We managed an increase in positivity rates in August, and the players handled it wonderfully.

“We knew COVID would present challenges throughout the season, and we’ll always put student-athlete health and safety at the forefront of our decision making. We look forward to resuming team activities and getting back on the playing field.”

The Fighting Irish were scheduled to play at Wake Forest Saturday. The game has been postponed, but both schools are in the process of rescheduling.

The seven student-athletes who tested positive are now in isolation along with those they came into close contact with, although some are still being identified.

According to the University, there are now a total of 13 players in isolation, with 10 in quarantine.