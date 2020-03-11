Northwestern’s Gaziano, Miller, and Thomas make the most of their pro day

EVANSTON – There have been years where he’s had a number of players take part and others where just a few got their chance to showcase their skills.

That doesn’t really matter to Pat Fitzgerald, who keeps the focus on the former Northwestern players that are working out at the school’s Pro Day at Ryan Fieldhouse no matter what the number.

This year it happened to be three – defensive end Joe Gaziano, defensive tackle Alex Miller, and center Jared Thomas – but Fitzgerald’s advice never changes.

“Enjoy it,” is the coach’s main advice to the Wildcats who take part in the workout and the NFL Draft process. “We all dreamed of being a professional football player at some point. For me, it was 1985 when the Bears won the Super Bowl; that’s when I fell in love with the game and always dreamed of having the opportunity.

“Now, here it is right in front of you, so enjoy it, and just go attack it with everything you’ve got and it will be a lot of fun.”

Gaziano has the highest projections of the three when it comes to finding his way into the draft after he finished his career as Northwestern’s all-time sack leader with 30. DraftSite.com had the defensive end projected to go anywhere from the third to the sixth round.

Tuesday was a chance for Gaziano to show what he can do since he wasn’t invited to the NFL Combine this past February.

“Just another opportunity for him to have a chip on his shoulder,” said Fitzgerald when asked what Gaziano had to prove during his pro day after the combine snub. “You have to have 21 or 22 teams vote you into the combine right now. Whatever ended up happening is what it was.

“He got invited to an All-Star game, he performed well all week, that was the feedback we got. He obviously a guy who’s made a ton of plays while he’s been here.”

Miller and Thomas hoped to use Tuesday to get on some team’s radars for draft or possible free agent pickups. While they were working out for their own future, they were also doing so to help a cause.

During Northwestern Pro Day I will be dedicating my bench press performance to the #RareDiseaseCommunity! Help me raise awareness by sharing my Reps for Rare Diseases campaign. Pledge for each rep I perform to benefit @UpliftingAth #WeTackleRare #RAREis https://t.co/J7RcymEgOK pic.twitter.com/74bV947Pwy — Alex Miller (@wangdimiller) March 7, 2020

Both players used their performances for the scouts to raise awareness and money for the “Reps For Rare Diseases” campaign benefitting Uplifting Athletes.

At Northwestern’s Pro Day on March 10th, I am proud to support @UpliftingAth with my Reps for Rare Diseases Campaign. Donate for every inch I broad jump and help me raise money and awareness for #RareDiseases. #WeTackleRare #RAREis https://t.co/fcNHkDy1HG pic.twitter.com/RpY5mfdoY8 — Jared Thomas (@JaredThomas_33) March 6, 2020

Thomas’ campaign was based on the number of inches for his broad jump while Miller’s was for his reps on the bench, as he finished with 26.

Learn more about Alex’s campaign here and Jared’s here.