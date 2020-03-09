Northwestern’s Brooke Riley will take part in the Augusta National Women’s Amateur tournament

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Senior Brooke Riley will be taking part in the Augusta National Women's Amateur tournament this April, joining 72 of the best golfers from around the world for the 54-hole competition.

EVANSTON - A new tradition involving one of the greatest golf tournaments in the world will feature a member of Northwestern's women's golf team in 2019.

It takes place April 1-4 in Augusta, Georgia and precedes the playing of The Masters tournament. All golfers will take part in the first two rounds at the Champions Retreat Golf Club and then a practice round at Augusta National on April 3rd. The top 30 golfers from the first two rounds will then compete in a one-day tournament on April 4th.

Before she takes part in the event in a couple of weeks, Josh Frydman caught up with Riley, a All-Big Ten First Team selection in 2019, to discuss the tournament.

