Northwestern women’s basketball gets plenty of support from the football program

Northwestern women’s basketball got plenty of support from their football program during their run to a Big Ten Title.

EVANSTON - There are few that can understand the importance of support than your peers, and that's especially the case with Northwestern athletics this winter.

As the Wildcats women's basketball team chased a Big Ten championship the last few months, some of their biggest supporters were members of their football team. Cameras often captured their enthusiastic cheers from behind the basket for games at Welsh-Ryan Arena, and that continued as Northwestern won the conference title on Saturday.

Lauren Magiera talked to members of both teams about the support, and you can watch her story in the video above.