Northwestern women’s and Loyola men’s basketball have a chance at conference titles on Saturday

CHICAGO – On this Leap Day, a pair of programs have the shot to take a major step in their respective basketball seasons.

For one of those programs, it’s been a while since a chance like this came about.

Northwestern women’s basketball has the shot to clinch a share of their first Big Ten regular season championship since 1990 if they can grab a win over Illinois at Welsh-Ryan Arena this afternoon.

The Wildcats are heavy favorites in the game as they come into the contest at 25-3 on the season. With one more win, they’d also set the program record for victories in a single campaign and would win the title outright if Maryland lost Sunday at Minnesota.

Meanwhile, Loyola is going for at least a share of the Missouri Valley Conference title this afternoon when they visit Bradley in their regular season finale at 1 PM. Unlike Northwestern, however, they have no control over their conference title destiny.

Trailing Northern Iowa by a game in the standings, they’ll need to beat the Braves and then hope for the Panthers to lose at Drake later in the afternoon. If neither one happens, the Ramblers won’t grab a share of the title.

Porter Moser’s team is 20-10 on the season with a 12-5 record in the MVC.