Northwestern women ready to finally dance at NCAA Tournament

EVANSTON, Ill. – Northwestern is back in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2015.

The Wildcats earned a seven-seed in the Alamo Region, where they’ll face UCF next Monday in the opening round.

Last year, NU’s ticket to the big dance was taken away from them due to COVID. It was a tough pill to swallow after a record-setting 26-win season, during which the Cats won the Big Ten Title for the first time in 30 years.

“We always remember that moment when they told us the season was done and we weren’t going to be able to play in the NCAA Tournament,” explained senior guard Lindsey Pulliam. “Right from that moment, I think our goal was to get there this year and have that same mindset.”

Northwestern faces a Golden Knights team that ranks first in the country in scoring defense, but Pulliam is confident the Cats can still claw their way to a win with their “blizzard” D.

“We’re going to be better. We’re going to come in with a chip on our shoulder and do what we do. I don’t think anybody outside of the Big Ten has really seen something like bliz.”

“When we bring it, we can beat any team in the country and I genuinely believe that,” noted fellow senior guard Veronica Burton. “We have the tools to do it. We have the talent to do it. We’re just really excited.”

Coach Joe McKeown was so excited that he busted out some viral dance moves during the Selection Show.

“Little spur of the moment. Just trying to get everybody excited.”

“Definitely seen him do that a couple of times in practice. I turned my head and then I looked and it was too late to stop him,” Pulliam joked. “Kind of had to just let him live out the moment.”

“I don’t know who taught him that but it wasn’t anyone on the team,” Burton laughed. “Hopefully we don’t have to see that again.”

“Hopefully, my coaching game is better than my dance moves. But you’ve got to have fun. This is a fun time. We have worked really hard. I want them to enjoy this whole thing as well as my staff and myself.”