Northwestern set to host Purdue at Wrigley Field in fall

EVANSTON, Ill. – Northwestern football is headed back to Wrigley Field.

The Wildcats will host Purdue November 20th in their first game back at the Friendly Confines since 2010.

“Our program is thrilled to bring Big Ten football back to one of the most iconic venues in sports,” said Dan & Susan Jones Family Head Football Coach Pat Fitzgerald. “This will be an incredible opportunity for our student-athletes and staff, and an unforgettable day for our University community. This would not be possible without the hard work of so many, and we sincerely appreciate the partnership of the entire Cubs organization to make it a reality.”

The Cats were scheduled to return to Wrigley this past November, but their date with Wisconsin was moved on campus to Ryan Field due to COVID-19 complications.

Ticket information for the 2021 matchup will be announced at a later date with guaranteed access only reserved for Northwestern football season ticket holders.