EVANSTON – Northwestern and Iowa won’t have to wait long to make up a game that had to be postponed this week due to COVID-19 issues on the Wildcats’ team.

.@NUMensBball has announced that their game against Iowa that was postponed on Wednesday will now be played on Tuesday, January 31 at 8 PM at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/rqgTvGmWxM — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) January 19, 2023

On Thursday, the schools announced that the game that was called off on Wednesday will be played on Tuesday, January 31 at 8 p.m. at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.

Northwestern had to have the game postponed due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols in the program, which left them without enough players to play the game. It was the first time the team has had a game not be played due to the virus after having two canceled during the 2021-2022 season.

Moving the game to January 31 will make for a busy stretch for Chris Collins’ team as they will host Minnesota at home Saturday, January 28, face the Hawkeyes Tuesday, and then return to Evanston on Thursday to face Michigan.

As of early Thursday afternoon, Northwestern’s game against Wisconsin on Saturday at Welsh-Ryan Arena is still scheduled to be played at 11 a.m. The Wildcats will look to end a two-game losing streak that started before the postponement as they lost to Rutgers at home on January 11 and then at Michigan on Sunday.

Those defeats have dropped Northwestern to 3-3 in the Big Ten and to 12-5 overall.