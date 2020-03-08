Northwestern pulls a senior day upset over No. 20 Penn State

EVANSTON, ILLINOIS – MARCH 07: Boo Buie #0, A.J. Turner #21 and Pat Spencer #12 of the Northwestern Wildcats reacts after scoring in the second half against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Welsh-Ryan Arena on March 07, 2020 in Evanston, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

EVANSTON – Maybe it was just their afternoon? Maybe it was a tournament-bound team overlooking them? Perhaps it was the inspiration of senior day? Maybe it was those jerseys the players taking part in their last contest at Welsh-Ryan Arena designed?

The 1990s era look was chosen by the Northwestern seniors to wear before facing No. 20 Penn State on Saturday afternoon, and the Wildcats put on easily their best performance of the season while wearing them.

In arguably one of the bigger upsets of the Big Ten season, Northwestern stunned the Nittany Lions 80-69 in a game which they led the majority of the way. It’s part of a relatively strong finish to the regular season for Chris Collins’ team, who won two of their last three conference games after starting off 1-16.

On this senior day, it was freshman Miller Kopp and Boo Buie that led the way for Northwestern on offense. The former led the team with 21 points and five three-pointers while the latter came off the bench to score 13 points in 20 minutes.

Senior A.J. Turner chipped in ten points in a well-rounded effort in which the Wildcats started quickly.

.@NUMensBball jumped out to a 16-2 lead over No. 20 Penn State on Senior Day. 👀 pic.twitter.com/niA5SlSUOr — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) March 7, 2020

Northwestern started the game on a 16-2 run to stun Penn State in the early going, but the Nittany Lions clawed their way back to tie it by the end of the first half. The visitors would grab small leads early in the second half, but eventually, the Wildcats took over again.

Buie’s jumper with 15:04 to go gave Northwestern the lead for good and it would continue to grow for the rest of the game. It would get as high as 14 points in the final minutes as Northwestern completed it’s most memorable game of a difficult season.