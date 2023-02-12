EVANSTON, Ill. — Northwestern University upset no. 1 ranked Purdue Sunday, 64-58, making program history in the process.

A Historic Afternoon in Evanston.

.@NUMensBball upsets No. 1 Purdue 64-58 Sunday at Welsh-Ryan Arena.

It’s the Wildcats’ first win over at top-ranked team in program history. They were 0-18 before today.

The Wildcats’ victory against the Boilermakers was their first against a no. 1-ranked team all-time. Northwestern was previously 0-18 in such matchups heading into their contest against Purdue at Welsh Ryan Arena.

Boo Buie and Chase Audige led the attack for the Wildcats, with Buie pouring in 26 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 blocks, and 3 steals, and Audige adding 15 points and 2 steals of his own.

Purdue big man Zach Edey notched 24 points, 8 rebounds and 3 blocks in the loss.

With the win, Northwestern improves to 18-7 on the year and 9-5 in the Big Ten, moving them into a tie for second place in the conference with no. 18-ranked Indiana.

The loss drops Purdue to 23-3 on the season and 12-3 in conference play, giving them a 2.5-game lead in the standings over the Wildcats and Hoosiers.

Northwestern’s next game will happen at home against Indiana for a chance to take sole possession of second place in the Big Ten on Wednesday, Feb. 15 at 8 p.m.