EVANSTON, Ill. — Northwestern Men’s Basketball is dancing its way to Sacramento.

The Wildcats were announced as the no. 7 seed in the West Region of the NCAA Tournament Sunday, marking the second NCAA Tournament appearance for Northwestern in program history.

.@NUMensBball draws the 7-seed in the West Region, where the Cats will face 10-seed Boise State in Sacramento Thursday



Northwestern is dancing again for just the second time in school history

The Wildcats (21-11, 12-8) will take on no. 10-seeded Boise State (24-9, 13-5) in the first round Thursday, with a chance to advance and play the winner of no. 2 UCLA vs no. 15 UNC Asheville.

The 2022-23 college basketball season has been one to remember for Northwestern, as they rewrote the record books and cleaned house at the Big Ten Awards Ceremony.

The Wildcats currently own the second-most wins in a single season in program history (21), in addition to setting a single season program record for conference wins (12) — good for second in the conference — which was Northwestern’s highest finish in the Big Ten since the 1958-59 season.

Individually, head coach Chris Collins took home the Big Ten Coach of the Year award, while shooting guard Chase Audige garnered Co-Defensive Player of the Year honors alongside Rutgers’ guard Caleb McConnell.

Wildcats assistant coach Chris Lowery also took home top honors as the Big Ten’s best assistant coach, winning the inaugural Howard Moore Assistant Coach of the Year award.

Point guard Boo Buie was also voted First Team All-Big Ten by the media, the first time a Northwestern basketball player had been voted First Team All-Big Ten since John Shurna in 2011-12. Audige was also voted Second Team All-Big Ten by the coaches.

Tipoff between the Wildcats and Broncos is set for 6:35 p.m. CST Thursday on TruTV.