DUBLIN, Ireland — The Northwestern Wildcats traveled 3,655 miles across the Atlantic Ocean to take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers and kick off the 2022-23 college football season.

They’ll make the 3,655-mile journey back to Evanston with smiles on their faces, as they beat Nebraska, 31-28, to begin their season 1-0.

Linebacker Xander Mueller intercepted Cornhusker quarterback Casey Thompson with 1:27 to go in the fourth quarter to seal the Wildcats’ victory.

Quarterback Ryan Hilinski lead the Wildcats under center, going 27-38 with 313 passing yards and 2 TD’s through the air. Running back Evan Hull carried the load for Northwestern on the ground, running for 119 yards and a TD on 22 carries.

Caesar’s Sportsbook listed Nebraska as 11-point favorites heading into the contest.

The Wildcats return home to Ryan Field for their next game against the Duke Blue Devils on Sept. 10.