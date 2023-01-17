EVANSTON – For the first time in the 2022-2023 season, Northwestern men’s basketball has had one of its games called off due to COVID-19.

On Tuesday morning, the program announced that their contest against Iowa which was scheduled for Wednesday evening at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City has been postponed due to “COVID-19 health and safety protocols within the Northwestern program.”

There has not been a make-up date scheduled as of Tuesday morning.

This is the first game that has been postponed for the Wildcats this season due to the virus. During the 2021-2022 campaign, their home games against DePaul, scheduled for December 18, 2021, and Prairie View A&M, scheduled for December 30, 2021, were both called off due to COVID-19 considerations.

Northwestern is 12-5 on the season but is coming off a rough week in which they dropped back-to-back games. After losing to Rutgers 65-62 last Wednesday at Welsh-Ryan Arena, the Wildcats lost to Michigan 85-78 in Ann Arbor on Sunday afternoon.

The loss drops Northwestern to 3-3 in Big Ten play as they now look ahead to their next scheduled game against Wisconsin on Saturday at 11 a.m. in Evanston.

Iowa was coming into the match-up on Wednesday night on a four-game winning streak, beating Maryland 81-67 in Iowa City on Sunday.