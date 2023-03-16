SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Boo Buie scored 22 points to lead Northwestern past Boise State in the Wildcats’ second appearance ever in the NCAA Tournament.

The seventh-seeded Wildcats (22-11) previously made it to the Big Dance in 2017, and just like that time, they made sure they wouldn’t be one-and-done.

Boise State forward Tyson Degenhart (2) battles Northwestern forward Tydus Verhoeven (10) and guard Boo Brie (0) for a loose ball in the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament in Sacramento, Calif., Thursday, March 16, 2023. (AP Photo/José Luis Villegas)

Northwestern center Matthew Nicholson (34) shoots over Boise State guard Chibuzo Agbo (11) during the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament in Sacramento, Calif., Thursday, March 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Randall Benton)

Northwestern never trailed in a game that was close most of the way and advanced to play either UCLA or UNC Asheville.

The 10th-seeded Broncos (24-10) are still searching for their first tournament win, losing their opener for the ninth time in as many tries. Max Rice scored 17 points to lead Boise State and Naje Smith added 14.

Chase Audige added 20 points for the Wildcats and Ty Berry scored 13, including three 3-pointers.