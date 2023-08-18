EVANSTON, Ill. — After their last coach was relieved of his duties amid controversy, Northwestern has picked the man to lead their baseball program into a new era.

He comes to Evanston from a fellow Big Ten school.

.@NU_Sports has announced that Ben Greenspan will be the baseball program's next head coach to replace Jim Foster.

.

He comes to Evanston after being the associate head coach/recruiting coordinator for Michigan last season.

.@WGNNews pic.twitter.com/OVnFr9zuwC — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) August 18, 2023

The school announced that Ben Greenspan, the former associate head coach and recruiting coordinator for Michigan, is the new head baseball coach. He replaces Jim Foster, who was let go after an investigation into problematic behavior in his one season as the leader of the program.

According to Northwestern, the firm DHR led the search.

“After an extensive nationwide search, Ben’s experience and coaching prowess quickly set him apart within the candidate pool,” said Northwestern athletic director Dr. Derrick Gragg in a statement. “At each of his stops, he has consistently showcased his ability to develop both players and programs. With a proven track record of recruiting top talent and fostering growth, we’re confident Ben will lead our baseball program to new heights.”

Greenspan spent one year at Michigan in his dual role, which came after he was an assistant at California Polytechnic State University in 2022. Those were preceded by long stays on the staff at Arizona State (2015-2021) and Indiana (2009-2014), helping the Kyle Schwarber-led Hoosiers to the College World Series in that final year.

“I am honored and humbled to be selected as the next Head Baseball Coach at Northwestern,” said Greenspan in a statement. “My personal and professional beliefs align with the mission and values of Northwestern University, where academically oriented student-athletes strive for excellence on the field and in the classroom. My playing and coaching experience in the Big Ten has provided me with a knowledge of the fierce competition and excellence of the Conference.

“This is a challenge that I welcome.”