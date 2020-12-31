Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald wins 2020 Dodd Trophy

ATLANTA – Pat Fitzgerald picked up some hardware ahead of Northwestern’s New Year’s date with Auburn in the Citrus Bowl.

Fitzgerald was named the 2020 Dodd Trophy Coach of the Year for the Wildcats success on and off the field.

“Coach Dodd is a legendary figure of our game and it is an absolute honor to win the award that bears his name,” said Fitzgerald. “This is a program award and I am privileged to be the head coach of the best student-athletes in the country alongside a staff that is second-to-none. Coach Dodd’s pillars of scholarship, leadership and integrity are the foundation of a Wildcat. Our young men strive to excel in every facet of their college experience, whether that be earning the highest graduation rate success rate in the country, giving back in the community or consistently competing for championships. On behalf of our entire Northwestern Football Family, I am proud to accept this prestigious award.”

The Cats won their second Big Ten West Division title in three years under Coach Fitz. The Orland Park native has led Northwestern to 10 bowl games in his 15 years at the helm, racking up four of the five victories in program history. In addition, to a clinching a spot in the Big Ten Championship, Fitzgerald eclipsed the 100 career win mark this season.

“Coach Fitzgerald truly embodies everything that The Dodd Trophy stands for,” said Jim Terry, chairman of the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation. “He’s built the Northwestern program into a perennial contender in the Big Ten, while also achieving new milestones in the classroom and making a positive impact in his community. Coach Dodd would be honored to have someone win the award who carries on his legacy in the modern era of the sport.”

In the community, Fitzgerald, his family and his players participate in several charitable events including: Northwestern Dance Marathon, Special Olympics, Misericordia and Uplifting Athletes. The team also makes weekly school and children’s hospital visits, along with contributing to dozens of other organizations. In recognition of his work off of the football field, Fitzgerald was named honorary coach of the 2017 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team for demonstrating a unique dedication to community service and desire to make a positive impact on the lives of others.



“Coach Fitzgerald has taken the Northwestern football program to new heights on the gridiron and in the classroom,” said Gary Stokan, CEO and president of Peach Bowl, Inc. “The Dodd Trophy is the most coveted coach of the year award because it honors those coaches who leave a lasting legacy both on and off the football field. He epitomizes everything coaches in our sport should aspire to be and is the perfect selection to be this year’s recipient.”