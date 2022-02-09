Northwestern gains momentum in February after difficult Big Ten start

Northwestern’s Elyjah Williams eyes the basket during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Indiana Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, in Evanston, Ill. Northwestern won 59-51. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

EVANSTON – For once, it appears the breaks are starting to fall the Wildcats’ way during their 2021-2022 men’s basketball season. That was the case in more ways than one on Tuesday night at Welsh Ryan Arena.

Before Northwestern’s game against Indiana, Mike Woodson announced that five Hoosiers’ players would be suspended for the game due to a violation of team rules. That included a pair of starters – Xavier Johnson and Parker Stewart – and the hosts were happy to take advantage of their opponent’s misfortune.

Down at the half by four points, the Wildcats outscored Indiana 33-21 in the final 20 minutes, securing in the middle of the second half and not letting go in a 59-51 win. After a first ten games full of close calls, Northwestern has won three-straight games for the first time in conference play as their record improves to 5-8.

This was preceded by eight losses in nine games in which six were within seven points or less, so the winning streak is something that Chris Collins and his group can appreciate as they look to finish conference play strong.

Boo Boie led the way for the Wildcats with 18 points and his three-pointer with 1:34 to go put the Wildcats up by eight and the Hoosiers never challenged again. Chase Audige also contributed 12 points to the effort as Northwestern was able to overcome a 31 percent shooting night to pull out their 12th overall victory of the season.

Keeping the winning streak going will be difficult for the Wildcats as two of the top three teams in the conference await in the next two games. Northwestern travels to Illinois on Sunday to face the Illini, who are currently tied for the lead in the Big Ten with a 10-3 record.

Then a home contest with Purdue awaits on February 16th at Welsh Ryan Arena.

But for the moment, the Wildcats are enjoying the positive vibes and good fortune of a strong stretch in early February.