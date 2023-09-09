EVANSTON, Ill. — It may have taken 693 days to accomplish again, but Northwestern football finally won another game on American soil Saturday.

The Wildcats took down the University of Texas – El Paso, 38-7, at Ryan Field behind a complete team showcase where Northwestern passed for 207 yards and two scores, ran for another 184 yards and three scores, while also registering 4 sacks and 3 interceptions on the defensive side of the ball.

Before Saturday, the last time the Wildcats won a game inside of the United States was on Oct. 16, 2021, a 21-7 victory over Rutgers.

Northwestern quarterback Ben Bryant completed 11 of 17 passes for 116 yards and two touchdowns — one in the air and one on the ground — while Ryan Hilinski stepped in and completed his lone thrown of the afternoon to Joseph Himon II on an 85-yard screen pass for a touchdown late in the third quarter.

Running back Cam Porter carried the ball 17 times for 90 yards, while Jack Lausch and A.J. combined to rush for 88 yards, notching 4 carries and a touchdown a piece.

With everything else going on, the Wildcats sure needed this.

The school is facing more than a dozen lawsuits across multiple sports with allegations including sexual abuse of players by teammates, as well as racist comments by coaches and race-based assaults.

Longtime coach Pat Fitzgerald was fired in July and replaced on an interim basis by David Braun, who was hired last winter as defensive coordinator. Braun, who spent the past four years at FCS powerhouse North Dakota State, took over with no college head coaching experience.

Up next, Northwestern will try to make it two in a row when they visit No. 21 Duke on Sept. 16.