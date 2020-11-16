Northwestern continues to save their best for last to stay undefeated

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN – NOVEMBER 14: Northwestern Wildcats defensive lineman Eku Leota (55) sacks Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Aidan O’Connell (16) during the college football game between the Purdue Boilermakers and Northwestern Wildcats on November 14, 2020, at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, IN. (Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

EVANSTON – It now appears more and more like the 2019 season was just an anomaly for a program that continues to put themselves in the upper half of the Big Ten conference.

Just four games into their 2020 campaign, Northwestern already has more victories than they did all of last year, and are in the running for a second West Division title in three years.

Eku with the strip. Paddy with the scoop. 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐤𝐞 '𝐧 𝐁𝐚𝐤𝐞.#GoCats | @jerseymikes pic.twitter.com/a5YjnsQIOk — Northwestern Football (@NUFBFamily) November 16, 2020

Northwestern improved to 4-0 on the season with a win at previously undefeated Purdue 27-20, boosting their ranking to No. 19 as they await their biggest challenge of the season. Tenth-ranked Wisconsin comes to Evanston for a 2:30 PM showdown at Ryan Field that figures to have major consequences on the division race.

Should they get the win, they’ll have the inside track to a second West Division title in program history, and they’re winning tight games like they did two seasons ago. So far Northwestern is 3-0 in games decided by a single possession, making the plays late to get the job done.

Bryce Gallagher’s interception sealed a one-point win at Iowa in Week 2 while a late defensive stop against Nebraska sealed an eight-point victory. Against the Boilermakers, the Wildcats defense didn’t let their opponent past their own 29-yard line as they turned it over on downs on their final possession. The offense then got a quick first down to put it away.

Back in 2018, the Wildcats were 5-1 in games that were decided by a single possession and it propelled them into the Big Ten Championship Game in Indianapolis.

A win against the Badgers Saturday would help the journey to get back to another, yet as he’s been through most of this season, Fitzgerald is more concerned about his team playing a strong 60 minutes.

But playing well late figures to bode well for his team as they approach the second half of their eight-game season, with their opponent for the ninth to be determined by the standings.

“We’ve found different ways to win. We’ve won obviously some close games. So I think this group is pretty well battle-tested,” said Fitzgerald. “We’ve been in some four quarter games and we should take confidence from that; that we can got the distance.

“We’ve just got to be more consistent.”

Coming up big in the clutch, however, will certainly do for now.