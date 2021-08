EVANSTON, Ill. – Joe Spivak rarely runs out of energy. His passion and perseverance earned him a spot as captain on the Northwestern football team and the honor of wearing #1 for the Wildcats.

Wearing the 1️⃣ is the highest honor in our program, and it's decided by our players. Congratulations @JoeSpivak!! #GoCats pic.twitter.com/QpvgQtaqAe — Pat Fitzgerald (@coachfitz51) August 4, 2021

The Darien native has a personality that’s larger than life and an unwavering love for his family and friends.

Josh Frydman went one on one with Spivak to hear more about the backbone of the Cats defense and why he’s juiced up for the season opener against Michigan State.