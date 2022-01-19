Northwestern can’t pull off a second-straight upset as they lose to No. 8 Wisconsin

EVANSTON, ILLINOIS – JANUARY 18: Johnny Davis #1 of the Wisconsin Badgers shoots against Ryan Young #15 of the Northwestern Wildcats in the first half at Welsh-Ryan Arena on January 18, 2022 in Evanston, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

EVANSTON – After so many close calls, they finally broke through for a major win on Saturday.

But Northwestern couldn’t exactly rest on their achievement of knocking off No. 10 Michigan State in East Lansing since another Top Ten opponent awaited them just three days later.

No. 8 Wisconsin came to Welsh Ryan Arena on Tuesday, giving Chris Collins’ team another shot to show what they could do against one of the best teams in the Big Ten conference. Unfortunately for the home team, they wouldn’t have enough to be able to pull off a second-straight upset.

Big Ten and national player of the year Johnny Davis helped the Badgers keep Northwestern at an arm’s length for most of the second half. His 27 points helped Wisconsin beat Northwestern 82-76 as the hosts drop to 2-5 on the season.

This contest keeps up a trend for the Wildcats during this Big Ten season, where they’ve stayed with every team they played but haven’t been able to win the majority of their contests. Tuesday’s defeat is the fifth in which Northwestern has been within eight points or less but hasn’t been able to win.

Ahead by six at the half, Wisconsin couldn’t quite shake Northwestern as the half went along, but started to pull away in the final two minutes. Steven Crowl’s dunk with 1:25 to go put the Badgers up by ten points and it would be the push the Badgers needed.

Chase Audige (23 points) and Boo Buie (19) points hit back-to-back three-pointers to get the lead to four and Davis missed a pair of free throws to open the door for the Wildcats. But the hosts wouldn’t score again, leaving them just short of another major upset in the span of a few days.