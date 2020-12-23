North Stars shoot for professional women’s hockey team in Chicago

CHICAGO – Ali Lawrence watches her team skate at Johnny’s IceHouse on a warm October morning, sharpening their skills and waiting for a chance to suit up against new competition.

“As opposed to focusing as much on winning games right now, we’re focused on building a team.”

Lawrence had built a six-team women’s hockey league last winter..

“Unfortunately, we were supposed to launch in May and COVID happened. The rink shut down. Everything shut down.”

Her plans put on ice, Lawrence pivoted to assembling the best of the best for an all-star squad – the Chicago North Stars.

“This is probably greatest assemblage of talent I’ve seen since I started on any one team,” explained North Stars forward & general manager Anna Lurie.

That talented team had a problem though – no one to play, and travel restrictions limiting their ability to compete out of state.

Then Lawrence and Lurie found a solution. The North Stars would join a Johnny’s men’s league, making them the first all-women’s team in Chicago to do so.

“We’re going to have to be smarter hockey players. We’re going to have to be faster,” Lurie noted. “They have that height and they have that strength, but we have girls that have played their entire lives at a high level of hockey. They know how to play.”

The North Stars’ spot is secure in the men’s league. Now it’s just about waiting for the city and state restrictions to allow them to play. But the girls’ goals are much greater than just beating the boys.

“Our goal isn’t to win the beer mug out of the Johnny’s IceHouse men’s league,” remarked Lawrence, the North Stars team president. “Our goal is to win the gold medal at nationals.”

If they can qualify for nationals and win on the biggest stage, the North Stars hope to go pro and join the six-team National Women’s Hockey League, which added its first midwestern franchise last year.

“That’s our goal. Four or five years, we want to have a team that can be considered one of best in the country.”

Whether or not they reach their goal, the North Stars have already succeeded by providing high level play to women who thought their elite hockey days were over.

“It’s really special to be able to play at a high level again,” added Lurie. “I know for lot of the girls out here, in a lot ways you feel like when college ends your competitive hockey career is over. Unless you’re going to be one of the 20-25 girls on Team USA in some capacity, there’s just nothing really left for you unless you’re from a very specific area. Being in Chicago and having the opportunity to play with some of the highest level girls, it’s exciting. It’s fun. It really brings back what you liked about hockey when you were a kid.”

*Note: this story was shot before COVID-19 restrictions were in place. The team is now doing off ice workouts. Under the new rules for rinks, only one and one training is allowed, locker rooms are not allowed to be used and everyone on the ice needs to be wearing a mask.