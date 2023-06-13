WASHINGTON D.C. — A pair of local national championship teams got to have their moment at the White House in a first-time celebration of the achievements of college athletes around the country.

The North Central College football team and University of Chicago men’s soccer team, both champions in Division III, were among those honored at “College Athlete Day” in Washington D.C.

There were 47 championship teams from 19 different collegiate sports across the three divisions of the NCAA at the event, with over 1,000 athletes taking part in the ceremony.

Vice President Kamala Harris spoke to the group as a whole, doing so in place of President Joe Biden, who couldn’t participate due to a root canal.

“You demonstrate teamwork and character. You make the people around you better in every way,” said Harris to the athletes in her speech. “You are leaders. You are role models, and, of course, you are champions.

North Central earned their trip to the White House after winning their second national championship since 2019. They went 15-0 this past fall, winning their first 14 games by at least 13 points in a dominating run to the Stagg Bowl – the Division III national championship game.

On December 16, the Cardinals defeated second-ranked Mount Union 28-21 to win the title at Navy-Marine Corps Stadium in Annapolis.

In 2019, North Central won its first football national championship and was runner-up in 2021.

The University of Chicago men’s soccer team got the chance to take part in the ceremony after winning the program’s first national championship this past fall.

After going 16-0-1 in the regular season, the Maroons won six NCAA Tournament matches, winning the title with a 2-0 victory over Williams on December 3 in Salem, Virginia.

According to the school, 25 athletes from the team took part in the ceremony, with co-captain Griffin Wada serving as the team’s representative on stage for the ceremony.