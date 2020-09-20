No slow start this time as Notre Dame rushes quickly past South Florida

SOUTH BEND – A win is a win to start a season when there is so much uncertainty, so there wasn’t much complaining even though their contest with Duke last Saturday was close from start to finish.

Many expected a more decisive score, however, considering the Irish entered the game ranked tenth in the country, but the Blue Devils got an early lead and hung around in a 27-13 loss in South Bend.

Brian Kelly’s team wasn’t going to take that chance again as they took the turf at Notre Dame Stadium a week later against South Florida. The goal was not to let a sluggish start hinder the team again, and it was a lesson that was received by the Irish.

Notre Dame scored on five of their six first half possessions to keep the Bulls from ever thinking upset on a near perfect fall afternoon. The 35-0 halftime lead was more than enough on this day as the Irish defense also pitched a shutout in a 52-0 triumph to go to 2-0 on the season.

“Really proud of our football team and the way they responded this week in terms of getting off to a quick star,” said Kelly of the effort. “That was our point of emphasis, and doing so really put South Florida on their heels, scoring four out of the first five possessions.

“Defensively, taking away the run — any time you shout anybody out in college football, something to really be excited about.”

While the Notre Dame defense did that, holding South Florida to just 106 yards on 33 carries (3.2 average), it was the Irish backs and their quarterback that did work on the ground Saturday. They gained 281 yards on 45 attempts, good for a 6.2 yards per carry average, which included six touchdowns on the ground.

C’Bo Flemister led the charge with 127 yards on 13 carries and a score with Chris Tyree adding 65 yards and Kyren Williams getting 61 of his own. Quarterback Ian Book completed three drives with short touchdown runs while also going 12-of-19 through the air for 143 yards.

“The coaches did a great job of bringing that up early in the week that we want to start fast,” said Book. “We didn’t do that last week, so it was really important to focus on that this week. We did it all through practice.

“Part of that’s a mindset and then part of that is just focusing and attention to detail, and going out there and executing.”

By doing so, the Irish had a much easier time in their second game of 2020 than their first.