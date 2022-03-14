No Selection Sunday surprises for Illinois in 2022

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – MARCH 11: Illinois Fighting Illini guard Trent Frazier (1) shoots a three point shot against Indiana Hoosiers guard Rob Phinisee (1) on March 11, 2022 during the Big Ten Tournament at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Brian Spurlock/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

CHAMPAIGN – For some teams, it’s a day full of stress and even disappointment.

Months of work come down to a 30-minute selection show which determines which teams are going to the “Big Dance” and which ones will be at home. Even for teams that make the NCAA Tournament, there can still be a bit of disappointment, since their seed or location doesn’t give them a favorable path for a deep run.

Illinois really didn’t have either on Sunday afternoon as they watched the selections in Champaign around 5 PM. After winning a share of the Big Ten regular season championship then exiting the conference tournament on Friday after being upset by Indiana, the Illini were fairly confident about where they’d end up.

“We had a pretty good idea we were going to be locked in the 3-4 area depending on what happened in some of the outcomes,” said head coach Brad Underwood – and he was right.

A 22-9 record has put the Illini as a fourth seed in the South Region where they’ll face Chattanooga on Friday at 5:50 PM CST in Pittsburgh at PPG Paints Arena. It’s the second-straight year that Illinois has made the NCAA Tournament after not appearing in the “Big Dance” for six-straight seasons.

The team would have been selected for the 2020 NCAA Tournament, but it was canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Kinda anticipating 3-or-4. Just waiting on what area we were going to be in. That’s what we’re all about, ” said forward Coleman Hawkins. “I kinda had the feeling we were going to be on that side of the bracket, and if you look on that side it’s also a very tough side. I’m definitely looking forward to it.”

Illinois is in the region that feeds into San Antonio for the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight, with Big Ten foes Michigan and Ohio State playing on the opposite side of the bracket. Loyola, who knocked the Illini out of the tournament in 2021, will face the Buckeyes in the first round in Pittsburgh.

Arizona is the top seed with Villanova the second and Tennessee the third with Illinois fourth. Chattanooga comes to Pittsburgh as the Southern Conference regular season and tournament champion with a 27-7 overall record with a 14-4 conference mark.

It will be a new experience in some ways from Illinois since the 2022 tournament will be more of a normal experience compared to last year when the games were only played in Indianapolis and with heavy COVID-19 restrictions.

But like 2021, it will be all about winning for the Illini, who are 17 years removed from a deep run in the NCAA Tournament. Their last appearance past the second round was in 2005, when the team advanced to their first national championship game.

Hence the celebration of the expected fourth seed was tempered a bit, especially remember the team’s quick exit as the one seed a year ago.

“It’s definitely a business thing,” said center Kofi Cockburn of the Illini when seeing their name selected for the tournament. “We’ve been to the tournament last year, and we know how that feeling was. We’re not trying to get too high right now. We’re prepared to go out there and play our hardest and just go out there and compete at the highest level.”

“We’re more focused on not celebrating right now but celebrating in the long run when we complete the task.”

After all, they pretty much knew what seed they’d be before the selections even began.