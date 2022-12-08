CHICAGO – There is a common question being asked to runners in Chicagoland and around the world on Thursday.

Did you get into the 2023 Chicago Marathon?

That’s because the non-guarantee entry lottery results were announced as some found out they got a spot in the race while others didn’t.

But if you are in the latter group, there is still a way for you to take to the streets to run 26.2 miles on October 8, 2023.

(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Runners have the option of taking part in the race as part of the Chicago Marathon Charity Program.

There are 180 non-profit organizations in ten different categories that runners can choose from including:

Advocacy

Animal Rights/Welfare

Education

Environment

Healthcare/Medicine

Public Service

Research

Social Service

Sports

Youth Development

If runners sign up for the race through a charity, they’ll be required to raise a minimum of $1,750. You can see the official list of organizations that are affiliated with the Chicago Marathon here.

For international runners, entries into the race are available through an official race international tour group program, which you can find information on here.

(Photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI / AFP) (Photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

The 2023 Chicago Marathon will feature 45,000 runners for the first time since 2019, according to a news release from presenting sponsor Bank of America on Thursday.

Since 2002, $292 million has been raised through the race’s charity program, including a record $27.6 million in 2022.

“We’re thrilled to host 45,000 participants for the first time since 2019 at the 2023 Bank of America Chicago Marathon,” said Chicago Marathon race director Carey Pinkowski in a statement released Thursday. “As part of our millionth-finisher field, these participants will write their names in the event’s history book during a particularly special year. We look forward to celebrating their performances, as well as the contributions of the volunteers, spectators, and community members who have made the Chicago Marathon the world-class racing tradition it is today.”