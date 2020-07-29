No drama this time for the Sky in their 2nd win of the WNBA season

Kehleah Copper gets a rebound in the Sky’s win over the Sparks on July 29th.

BRADENTON, Fla. – Their opening game against the Aces on Sunday provided arguably the best finish of the WNBA’s opening weekend of their season in Bradenton, Florida.

Allie Quigley’s three-pointer with 14 seconds left gave the Sky an 88-86 win over Las Vegas, finishing an 11-0 run to end the game and giving the team their first win of 2020.

Two nights later, they made sure they wouldn’t need as much drama to bring home a victory against Los Angeles.

The Sky outscored the Sparks by 14 points in the second half to win it 96-78 on Tuesday evening, as a newcomer and third-year Chicago player led the way towards a second victory.

Azura Stevens, who joined the team this offseason, and Kahleah Copper, who is in her third season with the Sky, each had 21 points on the evening. Stevens would lead the team in rebounds with nine while Copper had eight boards.

The helped to spark a 15-2 run to begin the second half that put the Sky in control of the contest and they never let it go. With the victory, they are one of three teams left in the WNBA who have won the first two games of the tournament.

Cheyenne Parker had 12 points with Allie Quigley, Courtney Vandersloot, and Gabby Williams also contributed ten points. The 18-point margin of victory was the largest by the Sky against the Sparks in franchise history.

Sky players contribution to #SkyTakesAction from their win vs. LA.



Learn how you can take action: https://t.co/KUZukS10hq pic.twitter.com/ZaRLOgf6RV — Chicago Sky (@chicagosky) July 29, 2020

The Sparks game also marked the first in which the Sky began to donate money to their #SkyTakesAction initiative, which was announced Tuesday morning. Thanks to their point total and the win, the team will be donating $1,060 to local social justice organizations in Chicago.