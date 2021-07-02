No All-Star starters for the Cubs & White Sox in 2021

DENVER, CO – MAY 5: A detail of a patch for the 2021 All-Star Game on the jersey worn by Raimel Tapia #15 of the Colorado Rockies during the fourth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Coors Field on May 5, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

CHICAGO – If fans want to see a player from the Windy City represent the team in the Mid-Summer Classic on July 13th in Denver, they’ll have to wait to see them come off the bench.

For the first time since 2017, neither the Cubs or the White Sox had a starter voted into the 2021 MLB All-Star Game at Coors Field in a few weeks. Eight players – five from the Cubs and three from the White Sox – were finalists for starting spots in the second round of voting, but none were elected.

Javier Baez finished second in the National League shortstop voting behind starter Fernando Tatis Jr of the Padres, while Anthony Rizzo (1B), Kris Bryant (3B), Willson Contreras (C), and Joc Pederson (OF) all finished in third at their positions.

Jose Abreu (1B), Yasmani Grandal (C), and Yoan Moncada (3B) were all in third in the voting in the American League.

Now the team and fans will have to wait until Sunday to find out if players made the reserve team, and there will likely be a few choices. For the White Sox, it’s likely that starting pitcher Lance Lynn and closer Liam Hendricks will be on the team while Cubs’ closer Craig Kimbrel figures to be a lock.

Those players will be determined by a combination of player votes and selections made by the commissioner’s office.