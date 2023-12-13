NAPERVILLE, Ill. — Top ranked North Central College football found itself in an unfamiliar situation during Saturday’s national semifinal — for the first time all season, they trailed in a game.

“The massage was to keep swinging,” said junior quarterback Luke Lehnen. “We had a stretch there where we had like five three-and-outs in a row, obviously you don’t want that as an offense. But the big interception from Zack Orr really helped our confidence, and we were like okay the defense is getting stops for us we got to go out there and respond because we hadn’t responded the entire third quarter.”

The Cardinals fourth quarter deficit wasn’t for long. Joe Sacco’s touchdown run in the final 6 minutes put NCC back in front, and two huge defensive stops helped close out their 34-27 win at Wartburg and a trip to a 4th straight Stagg Bowl Friday night in Salem, Virginia against Cortland.

“Really fortunate to be a part of [the Stagg Bowl] four times,” said head coach Brad Spencer. “It never gets any easier. Certainly, it helps to have some experience, you understand you’re on a short week and how to prepare for that and how to get your bodies back. You never get sick of it and you’re thankful.”

For seniors that have been at NCC since 2019, all they’ve known is playing for championships. Now they can cement their legacy at North Central with a 30th straight win and become the 5th Division III school to win three national titles and just the 4th to repeat.

“It’s mind blowing what our class done what we’ve overcame,” said senior wide receiver DeAngelo Hardy. “We are just here to show the younger guys how it’s done, the hard work and time it takes and preparation and what it means to be a champion.”

So, does the team talk about this being a dynasty? “That’s been thrown around here and there but we just got to finish,” Hardy said.