Nick Irvin’s influence felt from Morgan Park to Champaign for Illini’s Ayo Dosunmu & Adam Miller

Ayo Dosunmu caught Nick Irvin’s eye long before he was a star.

“I’ll take you back to a story when I was coaching the fifth-grade team and I want to say he was in third grade and was playing on his dad’s team and he was making shots and I was like, ‘Q what grade is he in?’ And he was like ‘Oh, he’s only in third grade,” Irvin said with a laugh recalling the memory. “I was like, ‘I want to coach him one day.’”

Seven years later, Irvin got his wish. As a high school sophomore Dosunmu transferred to Morgan Park High School, helping the Mustangs win back-to-back state titles under Irvin in 2017 and 2018.

“That’s my guy, he helped me in so many ways it’s hard to explain,” Dosunmu said. “All my friends they know I joke about it, ‘Nick Irvin, Nick Irvin.’ He’s like an uncle to me, a big brother.”

Dosunmu’s parents instilled his fearlessness on the court and Irvin helped nurture those skills further, developing Dosunmu into one of the best closers in the game.

“There were times in high school late in games I wouldn’t close or do what I needed to do to win,” Dosunmu said. “Going through that with Nick helped me now through those situations. I remember times he’d get on me, but it was all love. He’s a great workout guy, pushes you and he’s a great motivator.”

During Dosunmu’s senior season, another highly touted prospect transferred to Morgan Park–Adam Miller. They were part of a championship squad that featured five Division 1 players, but no one’s ego got in the way of winning.

“It was a testimony to Ayo because he’s the leader,” Irvin said. “He didn’t mind sacrificing for the betterment of the team. You had Adam coming up and understanding his role and wanting to wait his turn.”

Miller won Mr. Basketball in the state last year and followed Ayo to Champaign. And just as he did early in high school, he embraced his role on a stacked roster.

“He knew going in [to Illinois], we had talks about his role. I said ‘Ayo may come back,’ and he said man coach I just want to win,” Irvin said. “He doesn’t mind playing his role because he knows it will increase each game or each year.”

Irvin just finished his first season as an assistant for Western Illinois. He’s left his fingerprints throughout the collegiate landscape, with 10 former players on D-1 programs.

“I don’t miss none of my guys games I coached,” Irvin said with a smile and laugh. “We text and talk a lot. They always say, ‘You seen that?’ I say, ‘Yeah, I seen it haha.’”

And if Ayo and Adam team up to capture another championship, Irvin will be watching.

“They got a real good chance to do that. They got all the ingredients to win.”