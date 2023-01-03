NEW YORK — While the health of Bills safety Damar Hamlin remains the priority for everyone in the National Football League, there was a decision made on Tuesday about the game in which the health emergency took place.

On Tuesday afternoon, Commissioner Roger Goodell announced that the Bills-Bengals game at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati will not be resumed this week.

(Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

Hamlin, a second-year safety for Buffalo, suffered cardiac arrest after making a tackle in the first quarter with the Bengals leading 7-3 during Monday Night Football. A decision was made to postpone the game after the safety was attended to by athletic trainers and medical personnel before being taken by ambulance off the field to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

In their release, the NFL also said that a decision has not been made about a possible restart of the game at another time. There have also been no adjustments made to the Week 18 schedule, which is the last of the 2022 regular season.

(Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Right now, the Bills are scheduled to host the Patriots at noon central time at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. The Bengals are slated to play against the Ravens at Paycor Stadium on Sunday, but their game time has still yet to be determined.

Initially, the NFL had planned to set the kickoff for either noon or 3:25 p.m. central time based on the result of Monday’s game with the Bills.

Shortly before the announcement by the NFL on the game, the Bills released an update on Hamlin on Twitter as he continues to get treatment in Cincinnati.

“Damar Hamlin spent last night in the intensive care unit and remains there today in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. We are grateful and thankful for the outpouring of support we have received thus far.”