PALM BEACH, FL. – One of the more frustrating things for a team that takes part in the National Football League playoffs is to lose a game in overtime without even having a shot to have the ball on offense.

It’s happened numerous times in the league’s history and even in Super Bowl LI, when the Patriots scored on their first possession to beat the Falcons for their fifth championship. In this year’s playoffs, the Chiefs beat the Bills in the AFC Divisional playoff with Buffalo never having a chance to possess the ball.

But that’s going to change starting with the 2022 season, as the NFL owners approved a change to the possession rule for games that go into overtime in the playoffs.

Now each team will have the opportunity to have the ball in the extra session, with the team finishing with the most points winning the game. Should they finish with the same amount of points after each team has a possession, then the team that scores next wins the game.

In the past few years, the team that won the coin toss could win the game if they scored a touchdown on their first possession. If they got a field goal, the opposing team would have the opportunity to either match that or score a touchdown to win the game.

That overtime procedure will remain in the regular season in 2022.

The rule was presented by the Philadelphia Eagles and the Indianapolis Colts and was passed by a final vote of 29-3.