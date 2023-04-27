CHICAGO — A player who grew up in the Chicago area and then played his college football in Evanston now knows where he’ll begin his career in professional football.

Offensive tackle Peter Skoronski, a Park Ridge native who was a standout at Maine South High School and Northwestern, was picked by the Tennessee Titans with the 11th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Skoronski is one of the highest-rated offensive lineman in this year’s draft after he was a unanimous All-American and Big Ten Rimington-Pace Offensive Lineman of the Year Award winner in 2022.

The tackle was also a two-time first team All-Big Ten selection the last two seasons and made the second team in 2020.

Before Northwestern, Skoronski was a four-star prospect for Maine South and was selected to All-State teams in 2018 and 2019. Also a three-time All-Conference and All-Area selection, he recorded 173 pancake blocks for the Hawks.

Peter is the grandson of the late Bob Skoronski, who was an offensive lineman for the Packers in 1956 then 1959-1968. During that time, he helped the team to five NFL Championships and wins in the first two Super Bowls, earning him a spot in the Packers Hall of Fame.