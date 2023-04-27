CHICAGO — For the second time in three picks early in the 2023 NFL Draft, a native of the Chicago area got to hear his name called by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

Defensive end Lukas Van Ness, a native of Barrington who played for Iowa, was picked by the Packers with the 13th overall pick in the draft.

A three-star recruit out of Barrington High School, he was at Iowa for three seasons but redshirted as a freshman in 2020. Cracking into the lineup in 2021, Van Ness burst onto the scene in the Big Ten with seven sacks and 8 1/2 tackles for loss in 13 games, earning a selection to the Football Writers Association of America All-Freshman Team.

Van Ness continues to have success in 2022 as he registered six sacks and 10 1/2 tackles for loss in 13 games. For his efforts, the defensive end was named a second team All-Big Ten selection before deciding to declare for the NFL Draft.

Van Ness was the second player from the Chicago area selected near the top of the 2023 NFL Draft, joining Park Ridge native Peter Skoronski. He was picked 11th by the Titans after a standout career at Northwestern where he was a unanimous All-American selection in 2022.