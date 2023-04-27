KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The 2023 NFL Draft kicks off from Kansas City on Thursday with the first round starting at 7 p.m.

Hundreds of NFL prospects are hoping to hear their name called, and 17 were invited to the draft, ready to walk across the stage and shake hands with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

But in the end, only 259 prospects will be selected over the three-day NFL Draft this year.

Thursday night will only feature Round 1 of the draft where each team has 10 minutes to make their selection.

The order teams make selections is based on the reverse order they finish in the league the previous season. Many teams have already made trades with other organizations to move up or down in the draft order.

As of Thursday afternoon, the Carolina Panthers have the first overall pick after trading with the Chicago Bears. They’re widely speculated to take a quarterback.

But as NFL fans have seen over the years, anything can happen during the NFL Draft.

Here’s the draft order for the NFL Draft Round 1. FOX4 will update this story as trades and picks are made Thursday night.

1) Carolina Panthers — QB Bryce Young, Alabama

2) Houston Texans — QB C.J. Stroud, Ohio State

3) TRADE from Cardinals: Houston Texans — LB Will Anderson Jr., Alabama

4) Indianapolis Colts — QB Anthony Richardson, Florida

5) Seattle Seahawks — CB Devon Witherspoon, Illinois

6) TRADE from Lions: Arizona Cardinals — OT Paris Johnson Jr., Ohio State

7) Las Vegas Raiders — DE Tyree Wilson, Texas Tech

8) Atlanta Falcons — RB Bijan Robinson, Texas

9) TRADE from Bears: Philadelphia Eagles — DT Jalen Carter, Georgia

10) TRADE from Eagles: Chicago Bears — OT Darnell Wright, Tennessee

11) Tennessee Titans — OT Peter Skoronski, Northwestern

12) TRADE from Cardinals via Texans: Detroit Lions — RB Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama

13) Green Bay Packers — DE Lukas Van Ness, Iowa

14) TRADE from Patriots: Pittsburgh Steelers — OT Broderick Jones, Georgia

15) New York Jets — LB Will McDonald IV, Iowa State

16) Washington Commanders — CB Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State

17) TRADE from Steelers: New England Patriots — CB Christian Gonzalez, Oregon

18) Detroit Lions — LB Jack Campbell, Iowa

19) Tampa Bay Buccaneers — DT Calijah Kancey, Pittsburgh

20) Seattle Seahawks — WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State

21) Los Angeles Chargers — WR Quentin Johnston, TCU

22) Baltimore Ravens — WR Zay Flowers, Boston College

23) Minnesota Vikings — WR Jordan Addison, USC

24) TRADE from Jaguars: New York Giants — CB Deonte Banks, Maryland

25) TRADE from Jaguars via Giants: Buffalo Bills — TE Dalton Kincaid, Utah

26) Dallas Cowboys

27) TRADE from Bills: Jacksonville Jaguars

28) Cincinnati Bengals

29) New Orleans Saints

30) Philadelphia Eagles

31) Kansas City Chiefs

Note: In 2023, the first round will only have 31 selections because the Miami Dolphins were stripped of their first-round pick for tampering.