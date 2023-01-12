NEW YORK – The National Football League has found a place to stage an AFC Championship should it need to be moved to a neutral site.

The league has announced that Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta would serve as the venue for the contest should it feature the Bills and the Chiefs on Sunday, January 29 at 5:30 p.m. central time.

This is being done since those teams played an unequal amount of games and could have been the AFC’s No. 1 seed had all teams played 17 contests in the regular season. Buffalo’s game against Cincinnati in Week 17 was postponed after Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest after a tackle in the first quarter.

He has since left the hospital to begin his rehabilitation at home and at the Buffalo team facilities.

Any other match-up for the AFC Championship will be played on the home field of the higher seed, with Atlanta only serving as host if the Bills and Chiefs meet for the conference title.

“We are heartened by the continued improvement and progress of Damar Hamlin in his recovery, and Damar and his family remain top of mind for the entire NFL community,” said NFL commissioner Roger Goodell in a statement released Thursday. “We are also grateful to Arthur Blank and the Atlanta Falcons for agreeing to host the AFC Championship Game in Atlanta should the Bills and Chiefs advance.

“We thank both of those clubs for their assistance in the planning process. We know, if necessary, Mercedes-Benz Stadium will provide a world class atmosphere for the competing teams, our fans and partners.”

Ticket information for a potential neutral site AFC Championship will be announced at a later date.