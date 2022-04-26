INDIANAPOLIS – The National Collegiate Athletic Association will have new leadership starting at some point in the next 14 months.

On Tuesday afternoon, the NCAA announced that president Mark Emmert will step down no later than June 30, 2023. If a new president is selected and in place before that, then he will relinquish the role then.

According to a news release, the decision for him to step down was through a “mutual agreement” with the NCAA’s Board of Governors. This comes just a year after Emmert had signed a contract extension through 2025.

“With the significant transitions underway within college sports, the timing of this decision provides the Association with consistent leadership during the coming months plus the opportunity to consider what will be the future role of the president,” said NCAA Board of Governors Chair John J. DeGioia. “It also allows for the selection and recruitment of the next president without disruption.”

“Throughout my tenure I’ve emphasized the need to focus on the experience and priorities of student-athletes,” said Emmert in a statement released through the NCAA. “I am extremely proud of the work of the Association over the last 12 years and especially pleased with the hard work and dedication of the national office staff here in Indianapolis.”

Emmert has been the president of the association since November 1, 2010, taking over for Jim Isch, who served as an interim in the role following the death of Myles Brand on September 16, 2009.