NCAA encourages schools to give athletes Election Day off to vote

INDIANAPOLIS – The number of athletes take part in protests for racial equality over the last few weeks following the death of George Floyd has caught the attention of the NCAA.

Now they’re prepared to do what they can to help them get to the polls this fall to make their voice be heard.

NCAA Board of Governors release statement on social activism.



Read the full statement: https://t.co/nconkgOGY5 pic.twitter.com/3oYOD1GeWJ — NCAA (@NCAA) June 12, 2020

In a statement released on Friday, the governing body announced that they’re encouraging their member schools to give athletes Election Day off from activities this fall.

This would allow them ample time to cast their vote on Tuesday, November 3rd.

“We encourage all member schools to assist students in registering to vote in the upcoming national election and to designate November 3, 2020 as a day off from athletics activity so athletes can vote and participate in their ultimate responsibility as citizens,” said the NCAA in their release.

While not an official mandate, many schools may lean towards allowing this to happen based on the athlete’s willingness to speak out the last two weeks.

The Northwestern Black Student-Athlete Alliance (student-led) has taken the initiative to gather funds to support three organizations in lieu of the tragic events that have recently transpired.



🖤: https://t.co/K5iDsBzd8R pic.twitter.com/sEclMCKIWJ — Northwestern Athletics (@NU_Sports) June 2, 2020

A number of teams have released statements in support of the “Black Lives Matter” movement and have called for reforms after Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin.

Proud to have strong representation from @IlliniAthletics coaches & staff among the thousands marching thru streets of Champaign in protest today. Kudos to the organizers on a powerful event. Looking forward to planning something with our student-athletes when they return. #BLM pic.twitter.com/F1lmYu9Lnk — Josh Whitman (@IlliniAD) June 6, 2020

University of Illinois athletes and coaches were among those who took part in marches over the past two weeks in which they called for change. Athletes from around the state and the nation did the same, which caught the eye of the NCAA.

“The recent demonstrations following the tragic killing of George Floyd showed the world the power of protest and student-athletes across the country were at the center of that movement,” said the NCAA in a statement. “We commend NCAA student-athletes who recognized the need for change and took action through safe and peaceful protest. We encourage students to continue to make their voices heard on these important issues, engage in community activism and exercise their Constitutional rights.”

Now they want them to use another one of those November 3rd, and they’ll give them some help to do so.