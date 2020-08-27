NBA, WNBA, NHL and some MLB teams cancel games as athletes protest racial injustice

CHICAGO — Protests over racial injustice have spread to the world of sports, with the entire NBA and NHL walking out on the playoffs, and athletes from the NFL, Major League Baseball, Major League Soccer and the WNBA all taking stances against police brutality.

The White Sox, Cubs and Bears are all a part of this movement, and while the Blackhawks and Bulls’ seasons are over, there is word the NBA will eventually return to finish the playoffs in the bubble; but the timing is unclear.

What is clear: after a chaotic week in Kenosha, sports are taking a stand — and coming to a standstill.

Chicago’s very own “Doc” Rivers – the son of a Chicago cop – and current head coach of the LA Clippers’ eyes welled up with tears as he addressed racial justice.

“All you hear is Donald Trump and all of them talking about fear. We’re the ones getting killed. We’re the ones getting shot. We’re the ones that we’re denied to live in certain communities. We’ve been hung. We’ve been shot. And all you do is keep hearing about fear,” Rivers said. “It’s amazing why we keep loving this country, and this country does not love us back.”

The attention of the nation has been focused on the events in Kenosha sparked by the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

When the Milwaukee Bucks decided to boycott their playoff game — talking the boldest stance against racism and police brutality in recent sports history — it set off a wave of similar postponements, boycotts and cancellations across sports leagues.

NBA referee and St. Ignatius College Prep graduate Marc Davis said athletes have a role to play in society beyond playing games.

“Our mantra was going to be: ‘everybody versus racism.’ It’s not about right versus left, it’s right versus wrong,” Davis said. “I know that we are now in a bubble here physically, but our minds and spirits are not in a bubble and we’re connected to our communities and the hurt in all of our communities and injustice in the country.”

Elsewhere in sports, MLB games were cancelled and the Cubs Gold-Glove right fielder Jason Heyward sat out to show solidarity and draw attention to the cause.

“It‘s time for us to stand up and be a part of the cause and not just sweep it under the rug,” Heyward said.

First baseman Anthony Rizzo voiced support for his teammate, and disgust with the inaction of the political system.

“I gone through a lot it with my high school and s*%$ doesn’t change. Politicians don’t give a F%$* about us, all they care about is their own agenda,” Rizzo said.

The NHL initially decided against canceling games, instead opting for a moment of reflection, but the league later announced they would delay games both Thursday and Friday evening.

Around the NFL, several teams cancelled practice, including the Bears. the team issued a written statement saying:

“The Chicago Bears are deeply disturbed by yet another instance of a police officer using excessive force against a Black person, this time on Sunday evening in Kenosha, a community just up the road from Halas Hall. Jacob Blake is the latest name added to a list that tragically continues to grow. We will continue to use our voice and resources to be a proponent of change.”

But former Bears linebacker, hall-of-famer Brian Urlacher expressed the opposite view, posting on Instagram: “Brett Favre played the [Monday Night Football] game the day his dad died, threw four touchdowns in the first half, and was a legend for playing in the face of adversity. NBA players boycott the playoffs because a dude reaching for a knife, wanted on a felony sexual assault warrant, was shot by police.”

Vice President Mike Pence’s chief of staff also weighed in, saying: “In my mind, it’s absurd, it’s silly.”

At the United Center Thursday, the Bulls and Blackhawks literally sent the message to Madison: “we are united against racism.”

Fans say they appreciate what athletes are doing.

“It’s a beautiful thing what the sports leagues did to come together we want to see things better for all of us,” Jamon Crawford said.