NBA considering non-playoff ‘bubble’ in Chicago: report

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – APRIL 27: A general view of the Advocate Center, the practice facility for the Chicago Bulls located across the street from the United Center on April 27, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. The NBA may allow practice facilities in some states to reopen on May 1 that have been closed due the COVID-19 pandemic.

CHICAGO – The Bulls are supposed to be off until the fall, but their summer vacation may end early.

According to ESPN, the NBA is considering opening a second ‘bubble’ in Chicago for the eight teams left out of the playoff picture.

The plan reportedly includes mini-camps and exhibition games, with the league aiming for a September start. Teams who did not make the trip to Orlando are rumored to be in favor of organized workouts in their home markets, but both the Union chief and commissioner Adam Silver allegedly want the same ‘bubble’ protocols in place league wide.

If the proposal goes through, the Knicks, Pistons, Hornets, Hawks, Timberwolves, Cavaliers and Warriors would be headed for the Windy City.

However, with Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s new Emergency Travel Order, teams flying into Chicago from COVID-19 hot spots would need to be quarantined for 14 days. As of Thursday afternoon, Charlotte, Golden State and Atlanta would qualify for isolation measures.