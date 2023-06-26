CHICAGO — The event has been discussed and debated for nearly a year, earning supporters along with detractors along the way.

After nearly a year of preparation, the inaugural NASCAR Chicago Street Race Week has finally arrived.

With the construction continuing downtown and with teams beginning to arrive along with curious fans from around the country, the city is preparing for a downtown event like no other in its history.

WGN News Now takes a look at what to look for this week as the drivers take to the streets of Chicago for two days of competition.

NASCAR Chicago Street Race signs hang downtown on June 12, 2023.

The Basics

NASCAR is making its first appearance in the Chicagoland area since 2019 when they raced at the 1.5-mile tri-oval at Chicagoland Speedway in Joliet.

This marks the first time that a major motorsports race is being staged in downtown Chicago.

The Xfinity Series will be the first to race on Saturday, July 1, with their race, The Loop 121, beginning at 4 p.m. central time and will be televised on the USA Network.

The Cup Series, the best in NASCAR, will race on Sunday, July 2 at 4:30 p.m. central time in the Grant Park 220, and will be televised on NBC.

(Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

What’s the practice and qualifying schedule?

With a limit of ten total hours of track time, the drivers for both series will have a tight schedule to get their cars ready for the inaugural Chicago Street Race.

The teams will begin to arrive in Chicago on Friday, June 30, with garage hours starting for the Xfinity Series at 12:30 p.m. central time that day. Cup Series teams have their garage hours starting at 3:30 p.m. central time.

Here’s the schedule for Saturday, July 1 for both series (All Times Central)

7:30 a.m. – Xfinity Series garage hours

9 a.m. – Gates open

9:30 a.m. – Cup Series garage hours

10 a.m. – Xfinity Series practice

11 a.m. – Xfinity Series Qualifying

12:30 p.m. – Cup Series Practice

1:30 p.m. – Cup Series qualifying

3:30 p.m. – Driver introductions

4 p.m. – Xfinity The Loop 121 race

Here’s the schedule for Sunday, July 2 for the Cup Series (All Times Central)

9 a.m. – Gates open

12:30 p.m. – Garage hours

3 p.m. – Grid access opens

3:35 p.m. – Drivers meeting

3:45 p.m. – Red Carpet walk

4 p.m. – Driver introductions

4:30 p.m. – Grant Park 220 race

(Photo by Adam Hagy/Getty Images for ABA)

What time are the pre-and-post-race concerts?

There are five concerts planned around the races on both Saturday and Sunday, with the times officially being set this week.

Saturday, July 1 (All times Central)

12 p.m. to 12:30 p.m. – JC Brooks Band

2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. – The Black Crowes

7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. – The Chainsmokers

Sunday, July 2 (All Times Central)

12 p.m. to 1 p.m. – Charley Crockett

1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. – Miranda Lambert

(Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Are there free NASCAR events around downtown?

The NASCAR Village will be at Butler Field on July 1 & 2 starting at 9 a.m. each day and feature a number of activities, including viewing areas into the NASCAR Cup Series garages and haulers.

There will be a number of displays from various organizations and businesses along with water refill stations, a NASCAR box office, along with concessions for purchase.

Guests under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult 21 years or older to get into the event.

NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace will be hosting a free ticketed event at the DuSable Black History Museum and Education Center on Wednesday called “Bubba’s Block Party.”

A number of drivers will also be hosting events at a few businesses in the Chicagoland area, most of which are sponsors of their cars.

Construction of NASCAR’s street course in downtown Chicago continues in June 2023. (WGN)

What street closures are coming this week?

This is the biggest week for street closures in downtown Chicago as the weekend approaches, with a few beginning on Sunday, June 25.

You can see the full list of those and continued updates from WGNTV.com here.

What can and cannot be accessed on race weekend in Chicago?

Because of the number of closures in and around downtown, access to downtown both for car and pedestrian traffic could be limited.

Here are the streets that will only have access for residents, businesses, and their employees before and after the Chicago Street Race.

8th St. from Wabash St. to Michigan Ave., June 29–July 5

9th St. from Wabash St. to Michigan Ave., June 29–July 5

11th St. from Wabash St. to Michigan Ave., June 29–July 5

Balbo Dr. from Wabash St. to Michigan Ave., June 29–July 5

Harrison St. from Wabash St. to Michigan Ave., June 29–July 5

Ida B. Wells from Wabash St. to Michigan Ave., June 29–July 5

Jackson Blvd. from Wabash St. to Michigan Ave., June 29–July 5

NB Michigan Ave. from Roosevelt Rd. to Balbo Dr., June 29–July 5

SB Michigan Ave. from Monroe St. to Jackson Dr., June 29–July 5

Van Buren St. from Wabash St. to Michigan Ave., June 29–July 5

SB Indiana Ave. from Roosevelt Rd.to 13th St., June 29-July 4

Sidewalks will remain open during the event.

The following alternate routes are also being offered for attractions downtown and the museum campus for the event.

DuSable Lake Shore Dr. Northbound will remain open from South Shore Dr. to I-55 merger.

To visit the Museum Campus: Exit at 31st St. and utilize Fort Dearborn Dr. to proceed north and access 18th Dr.

DuSable Lake Shore Dr. Southbound will remain open from Hollywood Blvd. to Randolph St. Inner DuSable Lake Shore Dr. will remain open in both directions.

Dan Ryan Expressway (I-90/94) will remain open in both directions.

Kennedy Expressway (I-90/94) will remain open in both directions. Eisenhower Expressway (I-290) will remain open in both directions.

Stevenson Expressway (I-55) will remain open in both directions.

These streets remain open during the races: State St., Dearborn St., Clark St., LaSalle St., Wells St., Franklin St., Upper Wacker Dr., Lower Wacker Dr., Randolph St., Washington St., Madison St., Roosevelt Rd – West of Michigan Ave., 18th St.

(Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)

What will remain open on race weekend?

According to the Chicago Park District, Buckingham Fountain, Butler Field, and Lower Hutchinson Field will be open with “minimal” restrictions because of the event.

Maggie Daley Park, Cancer Survivor’s Garden, and the Museum Campus will remain open on their normal schedule.