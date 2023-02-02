CHICAGO – Five months from Thursday, the drivers from NASCAR’s Cup Series will be on the streets of downtown Chicago competing in a historic stock car series race.

At the moment, however, the focus is on ticket sales for the inaugural Chicago Street Race that will feature two motorsports events along with a few concerts around the 2.2-mile course on July 1 and 2.

A big moment came on Thursday when general admission tickets went on sale to the public at 10 a.m.

Two-day GA tickets start at $269 dollars with the ability to “plus-up” their ticket for $365, which gives the fan access to a lounge behind the main stage at Turn 3 alongside DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

“With two-day general admission and reserved tickets on sale for the Chicago Street Race, we look forward to welcoming fans to join us for NASCAR’s first-ever two-day racing and entertainment festival,” said Chicago Street Race president Julie Giese in a statement. “From NASCAR’s best competitors to A-list concerts to an unparalleled fan experience, the Chicago Street Race will truly have something for everyone.”

(Courtesy: Chicago Street Race)

These are not the only tickets currently available for the event as reserved seats and premium experiences remain, starting at $465. The only two areas that are currently sold out are the Balbo Club and Field Reserved.

The President’s Paddock Club, Fountain Club, Congress Suites, and Garden Suites are among those available for purchase. More information on those areas can be found by clicking here.

This will mark the first time that NASCAR will stage a race in downtown Chicago, previously doing so at racetracks around the area. Chicagoland Speedway in Joliet was the last to host the company’s events in 2019.

Since it’s announcement in the summer of 2022, the event has been met with curiousity along with a fair amount of criticism, including a few Chicago’s aldemen who have spoken out againt the event.