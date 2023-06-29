CHICAGO — Among the many variables for the first NASCAR race in downtown Chicago is, of course, the weather.

While heat is commonplace at tracks for the stock car company around the country, what would happen if the event were hit by rain or severe storms during a race?

As one might imagine, NASCAR already has a plan for those scenarios in order to get the two scheduled events – the Xfinity Series race on Saturday and the Cup Series race on Sunday – finished in full.

(Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

What if it rains?

On road and street courses, NASCAR has typically had the ability to run in the rain and will do so in Chicago should that happen on Saturday or Sunday, according to Chicago Street Race president Julie Giese.

Special wet weather packages are available for the teams, which typically include rain tires along with a windshield wiper on the cars.

NASCAR has run a few road and street course races in the rain in their history, including recently at the Cup Series event at Watkins Glen in 2022 and the Xfinity race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway “Roval” in 2020.

What if there is severe weather and a race is postponed?

If the conditions were to become more averse on the 2.2-mile street course, including lightning or severe storms, then NASCAR would stop the race and wait it out.

The goal, according to Giese, would be to make sure that both the Xfinity and Cup Series races are run by the conclusion of Sunday. If Saturday’s Xfinity Series race can’t be run that day, they would attempt to run it Sunday before the Cup Series race.

Should that not be possible one or both races have to be postponed, then NASCAR would complete those events on Monday morning, according to Giese.

This scenario has already happened twice during NASCAR’s 2023 Cup Series season, with events in Dover (May 1) and the Coca-Cola 600 in Charlotte (May 29) being forced to be run on Monday due to rain.

Preparations continue for the NASCAR Chicago Street Race on July 1 & 2. (WGN)

What is the forecast for Saturday & Sunday?

According to WGN News meteorologist Mike Janssen, there is a 50 percent chance of storms for Saturday, when the Xfinity Race is scheduled to be run at 4 p.m.

For Sunday’s Cup Series race at 4:30 p.m., the chance for precipitation is 60 percent, but more likely to be in the form of showers than storms, according to Janssen.