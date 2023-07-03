CHICAGO — It took a couple of weeks to set up and it will be a couple of weeks until it’s all down, but the process of dismantling the NASCAR in Chicago setup has begun.

The good news is that several of the roads including southbound Michigan Avenue and parts of Lakeshore Drive have reopened.

Heavy rains forced race officials to cancel the last half of an Xfinity Series race Sunday.

All demobilization activity is expected to conclude by Saturday, July 15.

Here is the full list of reopenings after the conclusion of the Chicago Street Race

Monday, July 3 – Beginning at 7:00 a.m. through Monday, July 3 at 11:59 p.m.

– Remove portion of track wall on SB DuSable Lake Shore Dr.

– Remove portion of track wall on NB Michigan Ave.

– Open Monroe Dr from Columbus Dr to DuSable Lake Shore Dr

Tuesday, July 4 – Beginning at 12:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

– Remove all track wall on WB Roosevelt Rd.

– Remove portion of track wall on EB Roosevelt Rd.

– Remove remaining track wall on SB DuSable Lake Shore Dr.

Tuesday, July 4 – Beginning at 4:00 p.m. to Wednesday, July 5 at 6:00 a.m.

– Remove remaining track wall on NB Michigan Ave.

– EB streets between Michigan Ave. and Wabash St that were previously designated as “Local Access Only” can be reopened: Jackson St., Van Buren St., Ida B Wells Dr., Harrison St., Balbo Dr., 8th St., 9th St., 11th St.

– Open Monroe St from Michigan Ave to Columbus Dr.

– Local Access Only for Columbus Dr from Monroe St to Jackson Dr.

Wednesday, July 5 – Beginning at 6:00 a.m. to Thursday, July 6 at 6:00 a.m.

– Remove track wall at Congress Circle

Thursday, July 6 to Friday, July 7

– Remove track wall on Columbus Dr. between Roosevelt Rd. and Balbo Dr. NB and SB remain closed to traffic.

– Remove partial track wall on Balbo Dr. between Michigan Ave. and Columbus Dr.

Saturday, July 8 to Sunday, July 9

– Remove track wall on Jackson Dr. between Michigan Ave. and Columbus Dr. WB and EB remain closed to traffic.

Monday, July 10

– Remove portions of track wall on Columbus Dr. between Balbo Dr. and Jackson Blvd.

– NB and SB Columbus Dr. between Roosevelt Rd.and Monroe St. open to traffic.

– Curb lane on Columbus Dr. will remain closed between Balbo Dr. and Jackson Blvd. in both directions.

– Remove track wall of Ida B. Wells between Michigan Ave. and Columbus Dr. Ida B. Wells is fully reopened.

– Remove track wall in the intersection of Jackson Blvd. and Columbus Dr. Jackson Blvd. is fully reopened.

Tuesday, July 11

– Remove remaining portions of track wall on NB Columbus Dr. between Balbo Dr. and Jackson Dr

– Curb lane on NB Columbus Dr. open between Balbo Dr. and Jackson Blvd.

Wednesday, July 12, and Thursday, July 13

– Remove track wall on Balbo Dr. between Columbus Dr. and Lake Shore Dr.

– Lane Impact: Full reopening of Balbo Dr. between Columbus Dr. and Lake Shore Dr.

– Sidewalk: Full reopening of Balbo Dr

Friday, July 14, and Saturday, July 15

– Remove stripped parking designation on SB Columbus Dr. between Jackson Blvd and Balbo Dr.

– Remove President’s Paddock Club and vacate park area and sidewalk along west side of

Columbus Dr. between Jackson Dr and Balbo Dr.