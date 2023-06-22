CHICAGO — Spectators heading to the first NASCAR race ever held in downtown Chicago will have a few extra train options to get there.

On Thursday Metra announced an expanded schedule for the Chicago Street Race that will be held Saturday, July 1, and Sunday, July 2 on a 2.2-mile course around Grant Park.

Two lines will see expanded service for the event: BNSF to Aurora and Rock Island Line toward Joliet.

Here are the additions to those schedules on those lines.

BNSF (Saturday and Sunday)

Inbound

9504 – Departs Aurora 7:10 a.m., makes all stops to Downers Grove and then expresses to Chicago Union Station

9506 – Departs Aurora 8:10 a.m., makes all stops to Downers Grove and then expresses to Chicago Union Station

9512 – Departs Aurora 10:15 a.m., makes all stops to Downers Grove and then expresses to Chicago Union Station

Outbound:

9523 – Departs Chicago Union Station at 6:35 p.m., expresses to Downers Grove and then makes all stops to Aurora.

9525 – Departs Chicago Union Station 7:40 p.m., local to Aurora.

Rock Island Line (Saturday and Sunday)

Inbound:

MX04 – Departs Joliet 11:15 a.m., makes all stop to Blue Island and expresses to 35th Street

Outbound:

MX01 – Departs LaSalle Street Station 7:30 p.m., stops at 35th Street, expresses to Blue Island and then makes all stops to Joliet

The other lines that Metra operates on weekends, Milwaukee District North and West lines, the Union Pacific North, Northwest and West lines, and the Metra Electric Line, will have their normal weekend service.

Because of the expected crowds, alcohol and bikes will be banned on Metra trains on Saturday and Sunday of race weekend.

NASCAR’s Xfinity race, The Loop 121, will be held on Saturday, July 1 at 4 p.m. with the Cup Series race starting on Sunday, July 2 at 4:30 p.m. Those are the first NASCAR races to be held in the Chicagoland area since 2019, when Joliet’s Chicagoland Speedway hosted all of the events.