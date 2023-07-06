CHICAGO — After year of planning, preparations, and debate, a first in the long, proud history of Chicago sports took place this weekend.

Like others in the city’s past, it had its bumps in the road, though it was water that would be the bain of this most unique event that was announced in July 2022. There were as many detractors for these two days of stock car racing as their were supporters, but in the end, mother nature would have the biggest say.

Both races were shortened, events surrounding it were canceled, as Chicago endured a deluge that nearly made it a three-day event instead of two. In the end, however, the shots of colorful stock cars racing around the track along with the skyline emerging from the clouds to have a sunny finish Sunday did leave a positive impression of NASCAR’s first downtown venture.

WGN News Now has this lookback in pictures & video of the weekend that was at the first-ever NASCAR Chicago Street Race.

Drivers are getting their first chance to take to the @NASCARChicago course today.

.

It's a challenge they've prepared for in a few ways this season.

.@23XIRacing drivers @BubbaWallace & @TylerReddick discussed that on #WGNNewsNow from @WGNNews here: https://t.co/UOUldkbYFS pic.twitter.com/rttqT3zad0 — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) July 1, 2023

In the days leading up to the event, teams and drivers started to arrive for the major challenge that was ahead for the inaugural race. They would be taking to the 2.2-mile course for the first time and have just 50 minutes of practice before qualifying on Saturday.

Xfinity Drivers would then have to compete later that afternoon in The Loop 121.

23XI Drivers Bubba Wallace and Tyler Reddick discussed that challenge with WGN News Now at DraftKings Wrigley Field sportsbook, which you can see more of here.

A Moment in Chicago Sports History.

.@NASCAR Xfinity cars hit the streets on the city’s 2.2-mile circuit as @NASCARChicago Street Race Weekend begins.

.@WGNNews pic.twitter.com/hJqLwZlKNr — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) July 1, 2023

At 10 a.m. on Saturday, stock cars took to the downtown streets for the first time in history as practice began for the Xfinity Series The Loop 121. They along with Cup drivers would practice and qualify in the sunny & warm conditions for the morning and the early afternoon.

Cole Custer of Stewart Haas Racing won the pole position for the Xfinity Series race while Cup Series veteran Denny Hamlin got the top spot for the Grant Park 220 on Sunday.

After the first practices and qualifying in Chicago Street Race history were done, then came the first race as the Xfinity Series The Loop 121, which started off clean and dry.

(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Unfortunately for the fans and drivers, rain and storms began to move in, forcing the race to be halted just 25 laps in and just short of halfway. With lightning persisting and daylight running low, it was decided to finish the race the following morning.

Unfortunately for fans there to see music, The Chainsmokers concert that was scheduled for after the Xfinity Series race was cancelled outright.

Yet the conditions were only about to get worse over the coming hours.

Showers persisted throughout the morning and continued to gain intensity into the early afternoon, forcing NASCAR to pull off a rare move and end the The Loop 121 before reaching the halfway point.

(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Custer, who led all 25 laps, was declared the first winner of a race on the Chicago street course, but due to the weather, had his trophy presentation in the media center at the Art Institute of Chicago.

He was presented a trophy that was made by Chicago artist Nicole Beck, who WGN News Now profiled before the weekend.

As that happened, the rain continued to pound the track as NASCAR and fans started looking ahead to the Grant Park 220 Cup Series races on the course. As the rain continued, NASCAR would eventually be forced to push back the race from its 4 p.m. start.

Fans who were on the grounds during that time waded through water that was building up throughout the day as a few inches of rain fell downtown.

Larry Hawley WGN

Larry Hawley WGN

Larry Hawley WGN

Larry Hawley WGN



Because of the showers, Charlie Crockett and Miranda Lambert’s concerts were also canceled, with only of the four music shows scheduled for the main Mobile One stage going off during the weekend. The Black Crowes were able to perform on Saturday afternoon ahead of the Xfinity Race.

Just announced on the @NASCARChicago Street Course: Drivers are being called to their cars.

.@WGNNews https://t.co/Uu4EyfpbhA — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) July 2, 2023

But just before 5 p.m., with the rain starting to taper, an announcement came over the public address that drivers were being asked to report to their cars for a start of the Grand Park 220 within the next 20 minutes.

With Hamlin leading the field, the green flag finally flew as the fans in the stands or in the general admission portions of the track got to see the cars in action, even if it was a little late.

The video above is from DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

The track continued to dry as the rains let up, facing a major challenge with a course that not only had endured precipitation but was also new to them. Hence there were a few incidents during the afternoon, with drivers going into tires off turns, including a pileup in Turn 11.

Meanwhile, fans got to check out some unique views of iconic Chicago downtown streets, including Michigan Avenue, which featured part of the 2.2-mile course and had a few grandstands around it.

There were also unique parts of the track to see the racing, like the East Congress Plaza Drive, which allowed fans to get right near the action in the Xfinity and Cup Series races.

Larry Hawley WGN

Larry Hawley WGN

Larry Hawley WGN

Larry Hawley WGN

Larry Hawley WGN

Larry Hawley WGN

As the day went on, the sun would begin to come out behind the skyline after not appearing for over 24 hours. Unfortunately, it set too fast to get the full 100 laps run for the Cup Series event, so it was shortened to 75.

As the sun started going down, fans were able to get a few unique pictures of the racing and the skyline.

In the end, it was Shane van Gisbergen who would get through this unique course being used for the first time and come home with the Cup Series victory. Fans around the track, including around the first turn, saluted the first-time NASCAR driver’s historic win in the streets of Chicago.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JULY 02: Shane Van Gisbergen, driver of the #91 Enhance Health Chevrolet, celebrates with a burnout after winning the NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220 at the Chicago Street Course on July 02, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JULY 02: Shane Van Gisbergen, driver of the #91 Enhance Health Chevrolet, celebrates in victory lane after winning the NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220 at the Chicago Street Course on July 02, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

A well-known Supercars Championship driver in Australia and New Zealand, van Gisbergen would celebrate with a customary “burnout” on the track before receving the trophy that was designed by Chicago artist Thomas Lucas.

As people have their own takes on the event, the future of it figures to be decided in the next few months. There is a three-year deal to keep the event in Chicago, but the city could opt out of it if they would like.

One way or the other, July 1 & 2, 2023 were moments in history for Chicago sports as stock cars took to the iconic streets of the city like never before.