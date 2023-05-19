CHICAGO — With race weekend just six weeks, another major detail about NASCAR’s first-ever race in downtown Chicago was taken care of on Friday.

This one has to do with what some fans will consume over the course of the two-day event.

Today @NASCARChicago named @LettuceEats as their official food and beverage partner for the event in July.

NASCAR Chicago named Lettuce Entertain You Restaurants as the official food and beverage partners

NASCAR Chicago named Lettuce Entertain You Restaurants as the official food and beverage partners of the inaugural Chicago Street Race on July 1 and 2 downtown.

Per a news release on Friday, food from establishments in the company will be featured throughout the course including RPM Restaurants, Bub City, Sushi-san, Cafe Ba-Ba-Reeba!, Summer House, Hub 51, The Oakville Grill & Cellar, and Tallboy Taco.

Summer House Cookies

Those having general admission and reserved tickets around the 2.2-mile will have access to some of these restaurants, in particular barbecue from Bub City.

For the suites around the course, including Garden, Congress, and the Hospitality Club, there will be sushi, salads, and tacos from Summer House, Sushi-san, and Tallboy Taco.

The two-level President’s Paddock Club overlooking pit road and the start-finish line will feature an all-inclusive menu from the RPM restaurants. That will include a pasta station from RPM Italian along with a carving station and seafood bar.

The Chicago Street Race, NASCAR’s first event in the Chicagoland area since 2019, will feature a pair of events. The Xfinity Series race, The Loop 121, will be run on Saturday, July 1 at 4 p.m. with the Cup Series race, The Grant Park 220, being run on Sunday, July 2 at 4:30 p.m.