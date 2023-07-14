CHICAGO — A little under two weeks after the event’s conclusion, the cleanup after it is expected to finish this weekend.

Per the Chicago Office of Emergency and Communication’s tear-down plan for the event, the last two steps of the removal of the structures on the 2.2-mile structure will start on Friday and conclude on Saturday.

Over the two-day period, stripped parking designations on southbound Columbus Dr. between Jackson Blvd. and Balbo Dr. will be removed.

At the same time, the President’s Paddock Club will be removed, vacating the park area and sidewalk along the west side of Columbus Drive and Balbo Drive.

This will conclude the effort to tear down walls, fences, stands, and other structures from NASCAR’s first races on the streets of Chicago, which took place on July 1 and 2. Streets began reopening shortly after the race’s conclusion, the last opening coming on Wednesday and Thursday on Balbo Drive between Columbus Drive and DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

With the completion of the cleanup, the end has come to the first NASCAR Chicago Street Race that was first announced in July 2022. It was met with curiosity and criticism with plenty of debate for nearly a year, then took place on a rain-soaked weekend that shortened both the Xfinity and Cup Series races.

Yet the sight of cars around downtown and the views of Chicago that were sent to a nationwide audience brought some positive reviews for the event. Yet the financial impact of the races is still yet to be determined and could decide whether the city continues with its three-year deal with NASCAR for the event.

At the moment, NASCAR is accepting deposits for race experiences for the 2024 event, though it has yet to be confirmed or have a date set.